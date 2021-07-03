Gabriel Jesus’ 2021 Copa America woes have continued during Brazil’s quarter-final fixture against Chile.

After a sluggish half in which the Manchester City forward struggled to get anything going while on the ball, he was shown a red card over the second half for one shocking challenge.

The Brazilian forward came in late on a challenge against Chilean left-back Eugenio Mena but completely whiffed on making contact with the ball as instead, he kicked the defender in the face.

Without much hesitation, the forward earned a straight red card from the match official.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)