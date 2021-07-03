Menu

(Video) Inter Milan ace slams refereeing following Chile’s loss to Brazil in the Copa America Quarterfinals

Copa America
Chile exits the Copa America in the quarterfinals, but the La Roja had a golden opportunity to come away with a win. 

For over 40 minutes, Chile played with a man advantage following the red card by Gabriel Jesus. However, the squad couldn’t find one goal to tie the fixture, but for Arturo Vidal, the referee played a significant role in his team not finding the equalizer.

Vidal states that Chile could’ve scored the tying goal if they had a referee that let them play with AS relaying his comments.

“This game needs a referee with pants, not one who wants to be a clown,” Vidal said. “We left everything, we missed the goal, but if there is a referee who does not let you play, who thinks he is the owner of the show, it is difficult.”

