(Video) Inter Milan ace slams refereeing following Chile’s loss to Brazil in the Copa America Quarterfinals

Chile exits the Copa America in the quarterfinals, but the La Roja had a golden opportunity to come away with a win.

For over 40 minutes, Chile played with a man advantage following the red card by Gabriel Jesus. However, the squad couldn’t find one goal to tie the fixture, but for Arturo Vidal, the referee played a significant role in his team not finding the equalizer.

Vidal states that Chile could’ve scored the tying goal if they had a referee that let them play with AS relaying his comments.

“This game needs a referee with pants, not one who wants to be a clown,” Vidal said. “We left everything, we missed the goal, but if there is a referee who does not let you play, who thinks he is the owner of the show, it is difficult.”