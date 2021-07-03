Menu

Video: Man United fans will love this as Jadon Sancho shows incredibly dribbling ability for England vs Ukraine

Manchester United FC
It’s taken Jadon Sancho longer than many thought to get a proper chance to show what he’s all about at Euro 2020, but perhaps he’s now feeling more settled and focussed that his future appears to be sorted out.

Man United confirmed last week that a deal is in place to bring him to Old Trafford, so this was a chance for the fans to see what he could add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season.

Based on this piece of play, it looks like he could be a real gamechanger in an attack that’s already explosive:

