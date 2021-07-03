Menu

Video: Man United’s Luke Shaw puts it on a plate for Harry Kane as Ukraine throw the towel in

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
You always got the feeling that Ukraine aren’t a confident side tonight, so a second goal for England was always going to be enough to kill the tie.

Luke Shaw has been outstanding tonight and he provided the assist for Harry Maguire to make it 2-0, and he’s just put one on a plate for Harry Kane to make it three and Ukraine are done:

Pictures from Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate can now start to plan for the semi-final against Denmark, so it won’t be a surprise if he starts to take some players off to avoid any injuries or suspensions from occurring.

