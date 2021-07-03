Video: Man United’s Luke Shaw puts it on a plate for Harry Kane as Ukraine throw the towel in

You always got the feeling that Ukraine aren’t a confident side tonight, so a second goal for England was always going to be enough to kill the tie.

Luke Shaw has been outstanding tonight and he provided the assist for Harry Maguire to make it 2-0, and he’s just put one on a plate for Harry Kane to make it three and Ukraine are done:

Harry Kane is well and truly BACK! ? Watch and listen to #UKRENG on the BBC https://t.co/SgXUFtqSx6 #Euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/oDYZzsTKtg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2021

Gareth Southgate can now start to plan for the semi-final against Denmark, so it won’t be a surprise if he starts to take some players off to avoid any injuries or suspensions from occurring.