Brazil found themselves playing with ten men for over 40 minutes following the red card by Gabriel Jesus.

The home side wanted to hold onto their 1-0 lead, and as the minutes were winding down and the Seleção could see the finish line, some began time-wasting, including Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The 27-year-old took his time putting the ball into play, and the referee saw right through what he tried to do and received a yellow card for his antics.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)