(Video) Neymar’s superb playmaking prowess forces a Chile defensive error as Lucas Paqueta comes away with a key goal vs Chile

Copa America
Following a lackadaisical opening half from Brazil during its 2021 Copa America quarter-final fixture against Chile, the Selecao finally got on the scoreboard thanks to one super substitute.

A mere minutes after coming off the bench for the second half, Lucas Paqueta scored one key goal to give Brazil the much-needed opener.

Paqueta can thank Neymar for the goal, as while the Paris Saint-Germain forward did not record an assist on this sequence, his final pass did come off a Chilean defender inside the penalty box.

Neymar simply continues to shine in this tournament as a playmaker.

