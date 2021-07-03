Video: Touching moment Liverpool stars Thiago Alcantara & Xherdan Shaqiri console Swiss international Ruben Vargas after penalty heartbreak

Switzerland’s European Championship dream was shattered after Spain emerged from the quarter-finals penalty shootout victorious.

Having fired one of the national side’s spot-kicks clear of the bar, Ruben Vargas was visibly distraught after Luis Enrique’s men confirmed their passage to the next stage of the knockouts.

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara attracted plaudits after the meeting was put to bed, being one of the first Spanish stars to run over to the Swiss squad and console his opponents.

Sharing a few words with Swiss No.1 Yann Sommer, the 30-year-old was captured offering comfort to the Bundesliga star alongside fellow club teammate Xherdan Shaqiri.

Pictures courtesy of ITV