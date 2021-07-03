West Ham chances of signing 12-goal Chelsea star increase after The Athletic’s transfer update

Aston Villa are unlikely to re-sign former Villans star Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

This comes from reliable outlet The Athletic (via Hammers News), which would boost West Ham’s chances of landing the out-of-favour centre-forward this summer.

Citing claims from Football London and Claret and Hugh, the Hammers would reportedly need to stump up between £30-40m for the linked Englishman’s signature.

As things stand, however, it’s yet to be determined how reliant the club will be on player sales to facilitate such a transfer, which could present a stumbling block to a potential move for the forward who registered 12 goals across all competitions last term.

That being said, with Sebastien Haller having departed in the winter window, adding an additional forward option to the ranks this summer could very well be a priority for the London-based outfit, potentially prompting necessary investment from the side’s ownership.