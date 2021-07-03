West Ham could be set to let go out-of-favour star who has made over 200 appearances for the PL outfit

West Ham United could be set to terminate the contract of loanee Winston Reid, according to a former employee of the club.

This comes from West Ham Zone, who cite a tweet issued by @ExWHUemployee regarding the future of the out-of-favour centre-half, who has made 223 appearances for the Londoners across all competitions.

He is yes but the club may come to an agreement with him https://t.co/iPW4qyprTf — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) July 3, 2021

Having helped Brentford attain Premier League status on his loan spell last term, the publication suggests that it’s possible the London-based outfit could look to secure the 33-year-old on a more permanent basis.

Given the defender’s experience in the English top-flight, it may be a move very well-advised for both clubs, with the Hammers potentially able to benefit from a reasonable valuation of the New Zealand international given his contract isn’t set to expire until 2023.

With the playing having been sent out on loan for the past two seasons, it couldn’t be clearer that David Moyes’ men don’t see a future for Reid at the London Stadium.