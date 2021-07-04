Alan Shearer has praised the influence of Kalvin Phillips and Declan RIce following England’s quarter-final win over Ukraine on Saturday night.

A brace from Harry Kane and a goal each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw England cruise through in Rome, setting up a semi-final clash with Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

The performance was a thorough one from the Three Lions, who are still yet to concede a goal in this competitions, and that is thanks, largely to two defensive midfielders, according to Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.

Shearer believes that holding midfielders Phillips and Rice are among the most important in Gareth Southgate’s line-up, singing them out for special praise after the game.

“Those two sitting midfielders have been magnificent in most games,” Shearer said on the BBC, as cited by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“That allows players ahead of them to go and express themselves. Whether it’s [Jack] Grealish who comes on, [Jadon] Sancho, Harry Kane, [Raheem] Sterling, I don’t think that matters because he’s got so many options and they’re all in form.