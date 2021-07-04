Arsenal have received a major boost in their bid to land Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer.

The Gunners are said to be eyeing a £50million deal for White this summer with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his back-line, though the Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal are currently short of Brighton’s valuation.

The report claims Arsenal have only offered £42million plus £4million in add-ons, and that could leave the open to a possible hijacking amid interest from Everton.

Meanwhile, PSG have also been linked, but according to a fresh report from the Express, White already has his heart set on a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The centre-back is currently away with England at Euro 2020, the Three Lions reaching the semi-final stage so far, and it’s believed nothing will get done until his participation at the competition comes to an end.

But according to the report, the Gunners are in prime position with White having already decided where he wants to go, leaving Arsenal the job of agreeing a deal with Brighton.

As things stand, no deal has been agreed between the two clubs, but it was reported yesterday that the Gunners were confident they would have one in place after the Euros are completed.