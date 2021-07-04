Menu

Arsenal’s resolve set to be tested as a third transfer offer is expected for star

Arsenal have had their issues over the years when it’s come to keeping players who are wanted by bigger clubs, but there’s an interesting situation brewing with Emile Smith Rowe.

His introduction to the team was pivotal last season as it coincided with a turnaround in form that took Arsenal away from the relegation zone, so he looks like a player who has to be central to Arteta’s plans going forward.

Despite that, his future at the Emirates still seems to be up in the air, and it’s Aston Villa who are continually linked with a possible transfer.

It maybe shows how far Arsenal have fallen when they may struggle to stop a player going to Villa, and a report from Birmingham Live has suggested that a third offer is set to come through.

They claim that bids of £25m and £30m have already been turned away, while the third bid would only be increased to £32.5m so it would be pretty remarkable if Arsenal accepted that.

The only thing that could force Arsenal’s hand here is if the player pushed for an exit, while David Ornstein did report that a new contract hadn’t been signed yet so maybe there is something more to this:

From Arsenal’s point of view it would be a really tough sell to the fans as supporters love to see talented youth players getting a chance in the team, but it appears that this really won’t go away until a new contract is sorted out.

It’s also possible that this news is being driven by an agent to force Arsenal to increase their offer to the midfielder, so it’s absolutely one to keep an eye on.

