Barcelona agree to let €30m player leave for nothing – Wages could still prevent his exit from happening

Barcelona really have got themselves in a financial mess with some of their transfer dealings in recent years, while the effects from the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a situation where drastic action is required.

For years they were famous for developing their own players and having a steady supply of young players working their way into the team, but that stopped in recent years as they just threw big contracts at established names in a bid to keep up with everyone else.

The problem was that some of their signings haven’t lived up to expectations at all, with Samuel Umtiti proving to be one of the best examples.

It’s been suggested that he earns around €230k per week which would’ve been too much if things were going well, but he hasn’t topped 20 appearances for three straight years and it’s such a waste of money.

Those wages have also made it tough to get rid of him, and Mundo Deportivo have now stated that Barca won’t ask for a transfer fee in an effort to get him out the door.

A return to France with Lyon and Marseille has been suggested but neither side can get remotely close to those figures, so Barca may also need to keep paying him a sizeable weekly total to make this happen.

It was also confirmed at the time that Barca paid €30m to Lyon to sign him, so it will go down as yet another bad piece of transfer business.