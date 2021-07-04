Burnley eyeing summer move for versatile Leicester City attacker

Burnley is not a club that spends massively during transfer windows, therefore, finding a bargain becomes a necessity for manager Sean Dyche and recent reports have suggested he has done exactly that.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Burnley is considering making a shock summer move for Leicester City attacker Marc Albrighton.

Albrighton, 31, joined Leicester City in 2014 following a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Since arriving at the King Power, the Englishman has gone on to feature in 253 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing 57 goals, along the way.

Most notably for Albrighton, he was a core member of Claudio Ranieri’s squad who famously lifted the 2015-16 Premier League title.

More recently though – the Englishman also saw his team beat Chelsea to lift last season’s FA Cup. Now with two of England’s most prestigious trophies to his name, it’s fair to say, whatever the future holds for the 31-year-old – he has enjoyed a hugely successful career.

However, now working under Brendan Rodgers and with just 12-months left on his current deal, recent reports have suggested Dyche could swoop in, in the hope of striking a relatively cheap summer deal.