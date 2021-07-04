Chelsea’s Marina Granovskaia texts Italy star following heartbreaking injury

This summer’s delayed European Championships has seen a large selection of Europe’s best talent on display. One of the tournament’s best performers has been Roma and Italy attacking full-back Leonardo Spinazzola. However, following a devastating injury, which turned out to be a snapped Achilles tendon, in the quarter-finals against Belgium, the talented defender has now been ruled out for between six and seven months.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports reporter Angelo Mangiante, who has revealed that the defender is now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Former manager offers West Ham United hope in pursuit of Blackburn striker

Mangiante has also gone on to reveal some interesting details, including how the likes of Roma manager Jose Mourinho has rushed to contact his full-back and offer his support.

#Spinazzola won’t be able to play for the next 6/7 months (broke his Achilles tendon).

Spinazzola received messages and phone calls from Mourinho and other teams, including from Marina Granovskaia, as one of the clubs most interested in him was Chelsea. Stay strong! @SkySport pic.twitter.com/FnC9UhMzPR — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 4, 2021

Another person who is understood to have contacted Spinazzola is Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

The Blues’ hierarchy is thought to be big admirers of the Roma defender and has previously been linked with bringing him to the Premier League.

However, following the recent revelation that the 28-year-old won’t return to action until at least 2022, it’s fair to say, he will not be on the move this summer.