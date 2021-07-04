Menu

Contact made: Man United could pull off a real coup as talks progress on €30m transfer for wonderkid

It’s always impressive when a teenager makes it into the first team at the professional level, but if they are actually making a difference at such a young age then you know they are very special indeed.

Eduardo Camavinga has been spoken about as one of the best young talents in World football over the past couple of seasons, and it does look like it could be time for him to leave Rennes.

He’s already established himself as a regular starter, he’s played in the Champions League and he’s picked up three caps for France too, so the 18-year-old does look ready for a big step up.

Whoever lands him is going to pull of such a major coup, and this has to be exciting news for Man United fans:

There is one very obvious knock-on effect here as he’s going to be seen as the long-term successor to Paul Pogba if he does arrive, and his signing may even clear the space for Pogba to leave this summer.

If United can pull this off then they have a great player who could become one of the best in the world over the next few years, while €30m is pretty cheap so it would have to be seen as a marvelous piece of business on paper.

 

