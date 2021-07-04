England player ratings: Harry Kane fires Three Lions into Euro 2020 semi-finals and Man Utd new-boy Jadon Sancho takes chance to shine

Our England player ratings are in after a memorable 4-0 victory over Ukraine sent Gareth Southgate’s side into the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

If the win over Germany in the last round was historic for ending such a torrid run against a far more successful old rival, it is the nature of the performance against Ukraine that will live long in the memory of England fans.

It feels so unnatural to see England winning so comfortably and convincingly in such an important match, and it’s hard to find fault with any of the players after this display at the Stadio Olimpico.

Read on for our England player ratings in full. Spoiler alert: it’s very high scores all round!

Jordan Pickford (8) – Yet another clean sheet! Yes, Jordan Pickford has an excellent defence in front of him and this was not the most challenging game, but this guy deserves huge credit for the way he raises his game when he pulls on an England jersey. Many would have questioned him as number one after his form for Everton last season, but he’s been very solid and has fully justified his place in the side.

Kyle Walker (7) – A possible weak link in the side at points, particularly in the first half as Ukraine had some joy on his side, but recovered well and showed why he continues to earn Southgate’s trust. There might be some sense in switching back to a back three against Denmark, however, allowing Walker to play centrally and bringing in Kieran Trippier to give England more going forward.

Luke Shaw (9) – What a performance from the Manchester United star, who looked positively embarrassed to be told after the game that he now had more assists at the European Championships than Zinedine Zidane ever managed. He also didn’t put a foot wrong defensively and his work rate seems endless. All at the home ground of new Roma manager Jose Mourinho too.

Harry Maguire (9) – Another great performance in central defence, and a big goal just after half time as well to ensure this was the comfortable victory it should’ve been. As ever, his passing out from the back was hugely important for England, and some Man Utd fans may well be wishing he looked quite this good when representing the Red Devils.

John Stones (8) – Quietly brilliant, doing his job and making it look easy. This guy really hasn’t put a foot wrong in this tournament so far, and is a big part of why England haven’t conceded a single goal yet.

Declan Rice (8) – What a player Declan Rice is becoming. He seems to mature with every game for England, and it’s just going to get harder and harder for West Ham to keep hold of him for much longer if he can continue to boss these big games.

Kalvin Phillips (8) – Jordan Henderson may have come off the bench and scored, but it’s still hard to see Kalvin Phillips losing his place in this England side. The Leeds United midfielder looks so comfortable at either end of the pitch and just seems to have a way of making this team tick.

Mason Mount (7) – One of the slightly quieter performers, particularly at first, but Mason Mount grew into the game and it was his well-taken corner that gave Henderson his first England goal in the second half.

Jadon Sancho (8) – England fans finally got to see why there’s so much fuss about Jadon Sancho. Bundesliga viewers will know all about this guy, but he’s yet to really get going at international level. Now a Manchester United player, maybe Sancho is about to become more of a household name. He certainly took his chance tonight, showing great skill and ability on the ball, whilst being unlucky not to score with a good chance he fashioned almost by himself in the first half.

Raheem Sterling (9) – Right now, this guy is possibly heading for being player of the tournament. Raheem Sterling was once again superb for England, providing Harry Kane with a beautiful assist to get England going with an early goal. No goal for him this time, but Sterling is a big presence in this team and it’s exciting to see him play with such confidence after what was a slightly below-par season for him at Manchester City.

Harry Kane (9) – Two well-taken goals, and it’s pretty clear that Harry Kane is back in business. It’s hard to believe there were some people calling for the Tottenham man to be dropped, but those voices have gone very quiet now. Opposition teams should be very afraid that Kane now looks confident and back to his best, as we all know how prolific he can be when he gets on a run in the Premier League.

Subs:

Jordan Henderson (7)

Kieran Trippier (6)

Marcus Rashford (6)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6)