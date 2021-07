The Copa America quarterfinal fixture between Colombia and Uruguay went all the way to a penalty kick shootout.

One of the players tasked to score a penalty kick was Everton FC defender Yerry Mina, and the story here isn’t that he made or missed the shot (he made it).

The Colombian defender celebrated in a funny manner and didn’t let the tense moment of the penalty kicks change his persona. Los Cafeteros would go on to win the shootout over Uruguay.