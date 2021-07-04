Former Juventus Chief offers a strong update on interest in Man United star Paul Pogba

Something will have to give with Paul Pogba this summer, so it’s inevitable that he commits his long-term future to Old Trafford or Man United will cash in to stop him going for free in a year’s time.

One of the main problems is actually figuring where he could go – any team in world football would love to have him, but actually managing to meet United’s demands and pay his wages is something that almost every club will struggle to do.

There are some obvious links that you can make, and one was a return to Juventus because of how great he was there in the past. Their former Sporting Director Fabio Paratici now works with Spurs, but he will have a knowledge of Juve’s targets in the past, and this suggests the return to Turin simply isn’t possible:

Former Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici to Sky Sport: “Paul Pogba back to Juventus? I think it is very difficult, there has never been a moment in which we have been close to taking him back”. ??? #Juventus #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

The other obvious links would be PSG if he wants to return to France as they are the only team who could pay enough money, while you always have to mention Real Madrid when a possible galactico is on the market.

At this point there’s no sign of any exit being close but there’s nothing to suggest a contract extension is anywhere near either, so this is a story that will develop as the new season approaches.