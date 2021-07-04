Former manager offers West Ham United hope in pursuit of Blackburn striker

After failing to replace former striker Sebastian Haller, David Moyes’ West Ham United are still in the market for a new forward.

One player who is understood to be on the Hammers’ summer radar is Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong.

READ MORE: Patrick Vieira already targeting first Crystal Palace signing

Speaking exclusively to This Is Futbol, former manager Barry Fry believes the Championship side would be open to striking a deal with the Premier League outfit.

“His manager has stated that he wouldn’t stand in his way,” Fry said. “So I think it would be a very good time now to go and buy him, and I think there is a deal to be done if West Ham want him.”

Since permanently signing for Blackburn from Newcastle United in 2018, Armstrong has gone on to score 64 goals in 160 matches, in all competitions.