Former Newcastle defender thinks Joe Willock’s value could sky rocket

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey believes that if Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock continues in the same form he finished last season, he could be worth up to £45m this time next year.

Willock spent the latter stages of last season out on loan with the Magpies.

In what turned out to be a hugely successful spell – the young English attacking midfielder managed to rack up an impressive eight goals in just 14 appearances, in all competitions.

In light of what was a very decent second half of the season, manager Steve Bruce is understood to be keen to sign the player on a permanent deal (The Sun) – it has been noted that a potential summer move could cost the Magpies as much as £30m.

However, speaking recently to This Is Futbol, Howey has urged his old club side to strike a deal this summer or run the risk of paying a lot more next year.

“How many times have we seen big clubs loan out some of their young kids and then they’ve done alright but obviously gone back to their parent club and kind of been massive?” Howey said. “Harry Kane being one of them – got loaned out a good few times. There’s loads of players that’s happened to.

“In a year’s time, if you do pick up Joe Willock for £25m, he could be worth £35m, £45m if he has a season which he kind of had in the time that he was at Newcastle.”

Since joining the Gunners’ youth academy all the way back in 2004, the 21-year-old has gone on to feature in 78 senior first-team matches, directly contributing to 15 goals, along the way.