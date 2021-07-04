Host of Premier League clubs including Leeds United keen to sign Euros 2020 star

According to recent reports, several top Premier League clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, are all keen to sign Sampdoria and Denmark attacker Mikkel Damsgaard.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Star, who claims the young creative midfielder is drawing the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Following a £6m move from FC Nordsjaelland last summer, Damsgaard, 21, joined Italian side Sampdoria.

Since arriving in Serie A, the young Dane has gone on to feature in 35 league matches, directly contributing to six goals, along the way.

However, regardless of the youngster’s impressive domestic form, it has been his standout performances in this summer’s Euros 2020 that have seen the 21-year-old emerge as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Currently preparing for an important semi-final clash against tournament favourites England, Damsgaard’s Denmark have already surpassed all expectations.

However, looking ahead to where the midfielder could be playing his domestic football next season, the Daily Star claim at least four Premier League sides would like to sign Damsgaard.

These clubs include Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, West Ham United and of course, Bielsa’s Whites.

Most interestingly though, the outlet claim Sampdoria will ask for just £15m in exchange for their star’s signature.

Smart business for whichever side lands him – that is for sure.