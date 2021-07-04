“It wouldn’t surprise me” Pundit claims his former side could complete the huge signing of £35m-rated Arsenal star

The idea of Arsenal losing a first-team player to Aston Villa shows the dramatic difference in their trajectories over the past two years, but there’s something about the Emile Smith Rowe rumours that just won’t go away.

Football Insider have reported on the latest news about Villa’s interest, and it does sound like they’ve had two bids rejected but still plan to come back with a third one.

That third offer may be around the £35m mark, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are tempted to cash in, especially if they don’t think a new contract is likely to be signed anytime soon.

Smith Rowe could be such an interesting addition to that Villa team if they keep Jack Grealish and manage to get him in the same lineup a the England star and Emi Buendia, but it’s still hard to see Arsenal sanctioning the sale of one of their brightest young talents.

In the report Football Insider had spoken to former Villa defender Alan Hutton about the move, and he seems to think this has a genuine chance of happening:

“All the Aston Villa fans will be absolutely buzzing to see things like this. This is a boy where he’s only 19, 20 but so much potential moving forward. We’ve seen a lot already.

“They’ve went in with £25million, come back a week later with £30million. It would not surprise me if they come in with another £5million on top.

“He’s somebody that would excite the fans. It wouldn’t surprise me if another bid goes in and they do actually get it this time. I do believe that they will go in with another offer.”

Clearly there is something to this when you consider how consistent and strong the transfer links have been, and it’s going to be interesting to see what Arsenal actually do if Villa come back in with another improved offer.