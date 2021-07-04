Journalist expects Newcastle United to sell full-back this summer

According to a recent claim from The Sun journalist Alan Nixton, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United could be looking to offload full-back Emil Krafth during this summer’s transfer window.

The journalist claims that the Magpies are open to the idea of seeing their experienced Swede move on.

NEWCASTLE. Could move out Swedish right back Krafth as look for new squad cover defender. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Interestingly, Nixton also claims that the club is interested in bringing in a new squad member – a player who can provide the defensive cover needed.