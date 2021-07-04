Menu

Journalist expects Newcastle United to sell full-back this summer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to a recent claim from The Sun journalist Alan Nixton, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United could be looking to offload full-back Emil Krafth during this summer’s transfer window.

The journalist claims that the Magpies are open to the idea of seeing their experienced Swede move on.

Interestingly, Nixton also claims that the club is interested in bringing in a new squad member – a player who can provide the defensive cover needed.

More Stories emil krafth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.