Man United close in on another major addition as report claims personal terms have been agreed

We’ve seen under Ed Woodward that Man United have been excruciatingly slow to complete any transfer business, to the point that sometimes the money saved on the deal might not be worth it.

Delaying a transfer can hurt a player if they don’t have the proper time to settle in and gel with their teammates, so the fans must be enjoying the refreshing change of seeing the club go after their big signings early.

The Express have reported on the latest with their summer business, and it looks like two of their biggest needs will be addressed.

They confirm that the deal to sign Jadon Sancho is pretty much done, while it also looks like Raphael Varane is edging closer to the move to Old Trafford as personal terms have been agreed.

One of the issues with Varane was potential interest from PSG, but it’s suggested that they are now going after Sergio Ramos instead and that leaves United in the clear to sign the French defender.

The current sticking point is the transfer fee with Madrid but they don’t have much leeway here as his contract runs out next summer, so they need to sell him now if they want to get any kind of acceptable fee for him.

He should complete the defence as the partner for Harry Maguire so a major weakness will suddenly become a strength in the starting lineup, and it now just comes down to making an offer that Real Madrid will accept.