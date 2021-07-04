Medical planned: Leeds poised to clinch €15m transfer as ace travels to England for medical

If a transfer is getting as far as a medical then it suggests it’s pretty much done, so Junior Firpo should be a Leeds United player soon as long as everything goes to plan with those tests.

The Barcelona wing-back has never managed to challenge Jordi Alba for his spot in the team, while it also looks like the veteran defender still has a few years left so it’s a good time for Firpo to move on.

The Athletic have reported on the latest with his potential move to Leeds United, and it appears the €15m is very close to being finalised.

They confirm that he’s in England to have his medical so that should be taking place soon, and it’s thought that the deal could be formally announced as soon as next week.

He’s still only 24 even though it feels like he’s been around for a long time, and it’s suggested that he will be seen as the replacement for Ezgjan Alioski on the left flank, although the North Macedonia star still has an offer on the table so his exit isn’t fully sorted out yet.

If Leeds are spending this much on Firpo it does suggest that they expect Alioski will leave, but this should be an exciting signing and it will be interesting to see if he can live up to that early hype that saw Barca make the move for him.