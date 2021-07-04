Patrick Vieira already targeting first Crystal Palace signing

According to recent reports, new Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is already plotting his first summer signing.

Vieira was confirmed as Crystal Palace’s new manager on Sunday after leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the Frenchman has signed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park.

In an attempt to plan his first piece of business for his new London-based club, according to a recent report from the Daily Record, the French manager is keen to sign Celtic’s Ryan Christie.

Christie, 26, joined the Hoops in 2015 following an undisclosed move from domestic rivals Inverness.

Since arriving at Celtic Park, the attacking midfielder has gone on to feature in 142 matches, directly contributing to 81 goals, along the way.

Following a hugely impressive Europa League campaign last season, Christie, who is out of contract with Celtic next summer, is seeing his name linked with a big move to the Premier League.

Palace’s chances of signing the 26-year-old have been boosted after it has been claimed that Celtic’s hierarchy is only interested in retaining the services of players who are committed to the club – something Christie is showing no signs of being, especially considering he has yet to sign a new deal.

Palace fans – how well do you think Christie would do in the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.