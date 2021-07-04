Patrick Vieira suspiciously deletes hugely exciting Crystal Palace tweet

Former Arsenal midfielder and French footballing legend Patrick Vieira has all but confirmed he is set to become the new manager of Premier League side Crystal Palace.

After taking to his official social media on Sunday afternoon, the Frenchman posted a tweet of an eagle with a red and a blue heart – clearly the colours and crest of Crystal Palace.

…before deleting, but it’s just a matter of hours ?? as @David_Ornstein confirmed today! pic.twitter.com/XWMliV49tn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

Suspiciously, he quickly deleted it – leaving fans to more or less draw the conclusion a deal was done with Vieira set to succeed veteran Roy Hodgson.

In fact, so exciting is the manager’s recent tweet that leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently followed up with another positive development.

Romano has confirmed that the Frenchman has signed a three-year deal and will be Palace’s manager ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

Patrick Vieira has signed his contract as new Crystal Palace manager. The agreement on a three years contract has been reached and completed, official communication from Patrick Vieira media team confirms. ?? #CPFC #Vieira — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

Vieira has experienced two stints as a top-flight manager – two years (2016-2018) with MLS side New York City FC and then most recently with French side Nice from 2018 to 2020.

