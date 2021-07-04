Menu

Photo: Exit looks certain for Arsenal ace as he’s spotted posing with fans of new club

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s always best to wait for an official announcement before accepting that a transfer is done, but if they are spotted posing with fans of a club they’re expected to join then that’s a pretty clear sign.

Matteo Guendouzi was expected to leave Arsenal this summer at some point, and a return to French football with Marseille has been touted as the most likely option:

There hasn’t been an official announcement at this point, but he has been spotted with some Marseille fans so it’s an obvious sign that the announcement and completion isn’t far away at all:

He will be seen by many fans as a wasted talent because he does have potential, but the attitude wasn’t a good fit for Mikel Arteta and it will be interesting to see how he does with Marseille if it does go through.

More Stories / Latest News
Expected move to Arsenal may fall through as ace offered more first team opportunities elsewhere
Potential late twist in transfer saga for Arsenal starlet which could be ideal for the Gunners
Fabrizio Romano offers a positive double update on Arsenal as transfers expected to happen soon
More Stories Matteo Guendouzi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.