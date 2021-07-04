Photo: Exit looks certain for Arsenal ace as he’s spotted posing with fans of new club

It’s always best to wait for an official announcement before accepting that a transfer is done, but if they are spotted posing with fans of a club they’re expected to join then that’s a pretty clear sign.

Matteo Guendouzi was expected to leave Arsenal this summer at some point, and a return to French football with Marseille has been touted as the most likely option:

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Marseille for Matteo Guendouzi, as reported by @MohamedTERParis. Loan with obligation to buy next summer. Arsenal will receive around £10m for the midfielder. Deal could be completed in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/y1GQRpS2Ic — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 3, 2021

There hasn’t been an official announcement at this point, but he has been spotted with some Marseille fans so it’s an obvious sign that the announcement and completion isn’t far away at all:

Mattéo Guendouzi ? Marseille – another great character that Ligue 1 is picking up this summer. https://t.co/2khilUYRw7 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 4, 2021

He will be seen by many fans as a wasted talent because he does have potential, but the attitude wasn’t a good fit for Mikel Arteta and it will be interesting to see how he does with Marseille if it does go through.