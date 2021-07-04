Potential late twist in transfer saga for Arsenal starlet which could be ideal for the Gunners

At this point nobody is really in any doubt that William Saliba can play for some of the better teams in Ligue 1, so you do have to wonder what a move to Marseille next season would really do for him.

At least he would be playing for a slightly bigger club with a demanding fanbase so that could be the making of him, but another year back in France isn’t going to do much to help his Arsenal future.

Despite that, the latest update from Fabrizio Romano indicated that it was looking like a likely option:

Official and confirmed. Cengiz Ünder joins Olympique Marseille from AS Roma. Next ones: Pau López and Guendouzi, waiting to complete William Saliba deal with [NO buy option]. ??? #OM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

If Arsenal do see him as part of their plans in a year then he really needs some Premier League experience, and a report from Foot Mercato has indicated that there could be a late twist in this.

They say that there is now PL interest from both Newcastle and Southampton, while Arsenal would also prefer him to stay in England if possible so this makes so much sense,

He would get a chance to establish himself in the Premier League, while it would give him the chance to grow and make any mistakes away from the Emirates in preparation for a return in the summer of 2022.

At this point it doesn’t look like anything is agreed with anyone, but staying in the Premier League should benefit both Arsenal and Saliba.