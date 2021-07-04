Spurs given a chance to sign Barcelona star for free

Barcelona managed to tie up some key signings early in the transfer window, and that’s largely a good thing as it gives them some extra time to plan for the new season.

There is a knock-on effect from this when it comes to the squad players that they don’t want, and it’s making it almost impossible to offload anyone.

Barca’s financial issues are well publicised, while any potential buyer will know they are desperate to clear some space on the wage bill and it means they are never going to get a fair offer for anyone.

There’s the additional problem that they pay huge wages that most sides can’t afford, and it’s led to a situation where Mundo Deportivo have indicated that some players could be allowed to move for free.

One of these that will interest Spurs fans is Miralem Pjanic as it’s suggested that he can leave for nothing, and there have been reports that Barca have made moves to sign him, so this could play out perfectly for them.

Wages will be an issue but it should be easier to find an agreement on those when there’s no fee involved, and Pjanic could still be an excellent signing if you look at his work from Juventus.

He moved to Barcelona before Koeman was appointed and didn’t get a fair chance, but he could still dominate games at the highest level with his composure and range of passing.

It’s suggested that Barca paid €60m to sign him but his remaining contract will see him earn €45m in wages over the duration, so the savings that could be made there show why they would let him go for nothing.

The problem for Spurs is that suggests he’s currently making around €15m a year, so even without a fee it’s probably not worth upsetting their wage structure to bring him in.