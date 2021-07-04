Stunning Luke Shaw stat that reaffirms he one of Europe’s best

Manchester United and England full-back Luke Shaw is on fire, both for club and country. Currently competing in this summer’s delayed European Championship, the well-rounded left-back is enjoying yet another fine spell of form. Most recently in action against Ukraine in Saturday night’s fourth quarter-final, Shaw once again provided a host of chances for his teammates – In fact, so impressive are the defender’s contributions, he now boasts a better creation record than France legend Zinedine Zidane.

England is enjoying one of their best-ever major tournament campaigns, certainly in recent years anyway.

Having thumped the Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night, Gareth Southgate’s men are now just two wins away from lifting their first major piece of silverware since 1966.

Shaw played a vital role after providing two assists, first for club teammate Harry Maguire and then for star striker Harry Kane.

The defender’s two assists, which came just minutes apart, now see him rack up as many assists as Zidane did in 14 Euros appearances.