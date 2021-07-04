Thomas Tuchel wants defensive Chelsea star to change positions

Chelsea fans may have been wondering what the Blues’ pursuit of a new wing-back may mean for starlet Reece James. Well, according to recent reports, there is nothing to fear as manager Thomas Tuchel plans to use the young Englishman in a new position.

The Blues, along with Paris-Saint Germain, has recently been linked with a move for Inter Milan attacking full-back Achraf Hakimi.

However, although a move for the Morrocan has not yet been decided, should Chelsea get their man, according to the Mirror, Tuchel will then use James in part of a back three.

James is currently away on international duty with England and although he has barely featured for Gareth Southgate, his talent is clearly admired as he continues to nudge Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of selection contention.

However, despite struggling to get game time for England, James’ domestic fortunes are certainly a major cause for celebration.

Despite being a stand out performer at right-back in recent times, it has recently been claimed that Tuchel sees James’ long-term future as a right-sided centre-back and would prefer to sign a fresh face who is technically better on the ball in wider positions.

The outlet’s report also notes that in terms of other possible summer targets – the Blues are also interested in Paris-Saint Germain defender Marquinhos and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.