Tottenham Hotspur identify Toby Alderweireld replacement

Recent reports have suggested that Belgium and Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has his heart set on a summer move away from the country’s capital. However, as one player looks to depart, another could be brought in.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting Lyon defender Joachim Andersen as a possible long-term replacement for wantaway veteran Alderweireld.

Andersen, 25, spent last season out on loan with English side Fulham who was enjoying another campaign back in the Premier League.

Despite seeing his temporary side resigned to relegation, Andersen’s consistently sound defensive performances saw him emerge as one of the Cottagers’ best players.

However, following the end of the 2020-21 season and now back with his parent club in France, Andersen continues to see his long-term future speculated.

The latest in the ongoing saga suggests Santo could look to make the Danish defender his first Spurs’ signing as the seemingly set-to-depart Alderweireld edges closer to the exit door.