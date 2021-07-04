(Video) Argentina’s Leandro Paredes fails terribly to win a penalty call after pulling off a blatant flop against Ecuador

There are many players in world football today that are masters at winning penalty calls, and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is not one of them.

The Paris Saint-Germain talent attempted to win a penalty call during Argentina’s 2021 Copa America quarter-final fixture against Ecuador.

In this instance, Paredes fell to the ground after taking absolute minimal contact by Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estunpinan.

However, the match official and VAR were not buying it, as they elected not to even review this potential penalty call.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

In the end, this was absolutely the right call as this was far from enough to even consider a possible penalty call.