(Video) Ecuador’s Enner Valencia earns nomination for flop of the year in Copa America fixture against Argentina

Copa America
This weekend has seen various nominations for flop of the year, and there’s another entry from the Ecuador and Argentina Copa America Quarterfinal fixture.

There was a discussion with the referee in the second half when Ecuador and Fenerbahçe forward Enner Valencia received a shove. The 31-year-old tried to oversell it to garner a card on the player.

Nonetheless, the referee didn’t buy what Valencia was selling and didn’t give any player on the Argentina side a card.

