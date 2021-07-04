Menu

(Video) Inter Milan ace victim of a nutmeg in Argentina’s Copa America Quarterfinal fixture

Copa America
Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez has had an okay fixture against Ecuador in the Copa America Quarterfinal fixture.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old might want to burn some of the tape for this match, considering he became a victim of a nutmeg by an Ecuadorian player. Martínez came in aggressive trying to pressure and create a turnover.

However, the Inter Milan marksman would be left looking the other way with the player dribbled by him. The effort to play some defense cost the Argentina international this time around.

