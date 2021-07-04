(Video) Inter Milan ace victim of a nutmeg in Argentina’s Copa America Quarterfinal fixture

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez has had an okay fixture against Ecuador in the Copa America Quarterfinal fixture.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old might want to burn some of the tape for this match, considering he became a victim of a nutmeg by an Ecuadorian player. Martínez came in aggressive trying to pressure and create a turnover.

However, the Inter Milan marksman would be left looking the other way with the player dribbled by him. The effort to play some defense cost the Argentina international this time around.

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports)