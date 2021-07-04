(Video) Lionel Messi capitalizes on a massive Ecuador error as he dishes off an effortless assist to Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez

Lionel Messi continues to star as an unselfish playmaker in the 2021 Copa America tournament.

As Argenitna was searching for the pivotal second goal of the match to put away Ecuador in the quarter-final round, Messi was presented with a golden opportunity.

An errant pass from Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie gifted Argentina with a major goal-scoring opportunity.

With Messi on the ball, he elected to play the role of a playmaker once again as he sent off a keen ball to Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez, who finished off the attempt with ease.

(Picture from FOX Sports 1)

Argentina is now in the semifinals of the Copa America where it will face off against Colombia.