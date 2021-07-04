(Video) Lionel Messi discusses Copa America semifinal fixture against Colombia

Lionel Messi has one blemish in his career, the lack of an international title with Argentina. The 34-year-old has been in Copa America and World Cup finals but has failed to secure the victory.

Mess and Argentina hope to advance to the final of the Copa America, where they’ll likely meet Brazil. However, before they get to the point, Colombia is standing in their way.

Following Argentina’s quarterfinal victory over Ecuador, Messi discussed playing against Colombia and reaching another Copa America final.

“It was one of the objectives, to be among the four, and we knew that whoever the rival was, both Uruguay and Colombia, would be very tough rivals. Now to rest, there is little time. We have to go to Brasilia and to recover,” Messi said.