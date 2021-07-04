(Video) Lionel Messi misses an inexcusable scoring chance

When Lionel Messi has a one-on-one duel with a goalkeeper, the majority of the time, the 34-year-old will convert his chance into a goal.

However, against Ecuador in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Argentina player had the chance to open the scoring for Argentina. Nonetheless, Messi would beat everyone but the goal post who decided to deny the player his goal.

Despite missing, Argentina would open the scoring minutes later, and so this miss, as of now, won’t haunt them.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)