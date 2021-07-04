Menu

(Video) Lionel Messi once again dazzles for Argentina as he picks out Rodrigo De Paul for a world class assist vs Ecuador

Copa America
Lionel Messi continues to have one standout Copa America tournament as a playmaker.

As Argentina was struggling to put away their high percentage goal-scoring opportunities in its quarter-final fixture against Ecuador, the side finally found the breakthrough goal thanks to Messi.

The Barcelona star managed to pick out Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in a quick transition sequence.

From there, De Paul slotted home the open net goal for Argentina’s opener in the match.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Messi has now recorded six goal contributions in this tournament.

