(Video) Lionel Messi scores 58th free kick goal of his career to move one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentine star Lionel Messi simply continues to make history in his storied career.

Coming into Argentina’s 2021 Copa America quarter-final fixture against Ecuador, Messi stood in a tie with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in career free-kick goals with 57.

That tie is no more as Messi starred with one impressive curling free-kick goal in the late stages of the fixture against Ecuador.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Lionel Messi has scored 58 direct free kicks in his career for club and country, breaking a tie with Cristiano Ronaldo's 57 ??? (via OPTA) pic.twitter.com/XJz8JalYmD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 4, 2021

Messi has now scored four goals in this edition of the Copa America tournament.