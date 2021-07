Just as Argentina was beginning to find momentum in its 2021 Copa America quarter-final fixture against Ecuador, winger Nico Gonzalez squandered it all with one major miss.

Gonzalez managed to head in a shot attempt on a set piece situation anchored by Lionel Messi.

However, Gonzalez’s follow up attempt was wasted as he failed to convert the major high percentage goal-scoring chance.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

The Fiorentina talent may not get another major goal-scoring chance like this one.