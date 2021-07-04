(Video) Tottenham Spurs ace sent flying after taking double tackle in Copa America fixture against Ecuador

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has earned the trust of Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni. The 25-year-old is in the starting XI against Ecuador in the Copa America Quarterfinal fixture.

Lo Celso has played well for Argentina in the first half having 23 touches and one key pass. However, one of his touches might result in the midfielder having a tough time getting up the following morning.

As Lo Celso dribbled, two Ecuadorian players came in with a double tackle to dispossess the ball.

(Video Courtesy of Fox Sports)