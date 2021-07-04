West Ham United keen to sign Barcelona striker

According to recent reports, David Moyes’ West Ham United are keen on signing Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite.

That’s according to a recent written report from AS (as relayed by Sports Witness), who claims the Danish striker is set to be axed from Ronald Koeman’s plans.

Braithwaite is expected to be one of several players moved on as Koeman looks to rebuild the struggling Spanish giants.

One club credited with having a strong interest in the striker is Premier League side West Ham United.

It is understood that last summer saw the Hammers try and land the striker – only for a move to eventually fall through.

However, this summer could see the Londoners try again in a deal understood to be worth between £13m – 17m.

Since arriving at Barcelona during the winter of 2020, Braithwaite has gone on to feature in 52 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals, along the way.

Despite being valued at just below £20m – given the fact the striker is currently preparing for a semi-final in this summer’s Euros against England, should the Dane continue to impress, Barcelona may wish to revise their asking price.