Menu

West Ham United keen to sign Barcelona striker

West Ham FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, David Moyes’ West Ham United are keen on signing Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite.

That’s according to a recent written report from AS (as relayed by Sports Witness), who claims the Danish striker is set to be axed from Ronald Koeman’s plans.

Braithwaite is expected to be one of several players moved on as Koeman looks to rebuild the struggling Spanish giants.

One club credited with having a strong interest in the striker is Premier League side West Ham United.

READ MORE: Journalist expects Newcastle United to sell full-back this summer

It is understood that last summer saw the Hammers try and land the striker – only for a move to eventually fall through.

More Stories / Latest News
Host of Premier League clubs including Leeds United keen to sign Euros 2020 star
Tottenham Hotspur identify Toby Alderweireld replacement
Burnley eyeing summer move for versatile Leicester City attacker

However, this summer could see the Londoners try again in a deal understood to be worth between £13m – 17m.

Since arriving at Barcelona during the winter of 2020, Braithwaite has gone on to feature in 52 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals, along the way.

Despite being valued at just below £20m – given the fact the striker is currently preparing for a semi-final in this summer’s Euros against England, should the Dane continue to impress, Barcelona may wish to revise their asking price.

More Stories Martin Braithwaite

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Mojen says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    No thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.