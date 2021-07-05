Arsenal are reportedly preparing a third bid as they attempt to clinch the transfer of Brighton centre-back Ben White.

The Gunners have already seen two offers rejected for White, but are trying again for the England international and have some optimism about bringing him to the Emirates Stadium, according to Sky Sports.

This report will be somewhat more comforting for Gooners than the transfer rumours that have also emerged regarding White being a target for Chelsea.

The Transfer Window Podcast have reported on the Blues making an approach for White, and he could undoubtedly also be a fine signing for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Arsenal would therefore do well to step up their efforts to get this signing done, with White looking a crucial potential addition to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in defence.

The 23-year-old has a big future in the game and would undoubtedly bee a success at Arsenal or Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta surely needs White more, however, after such a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, whereas Chelsea have decent enough defensive options, even if White could be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.