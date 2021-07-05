Arsenal transfer target absent from current club’s pre-season training in bid to push through move

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is reportedly absent from pre-season training with the club in an attempt to push through a transfer away.

The classy French playmaker is one of the finest prospects in Europe at the moment, and surely won’t be short of suitors if he does leave Lyon this summer.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are credited as long-term admirers of Aouar by Get French Football News, who claim he is not absent from Lyon’s camp due to illness as the club have said.

The report also mentions interest from Arsenal last summer, and Le 10 Sport recently claimed they’re still considering him, along with Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga as another option in midfield.

Arsenal fans may well still be keen to see their club snap Aouar up, with the 22-year-old looking ideal to fill the gap left by departing duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, both of whom have returned to Real Madrid after loan spells at the Emirates Stadium.