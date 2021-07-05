Menu

Barcelona set for €45m loss on flop who appears destined for Tottenham switch

With only a few weeks before Barcelona’s pre-season begins in earnest, things are starting to look desperate for the Catalan outfit.

Lionel Messi has still not signed a new contract, even though it’s believed to be a formality, and certain players have made it clear they have no intention of leaving even though the club are believed to have told them they have no future at the Camp Nou.

Miralem Pjanic, signed from Juventus for in the region of €60m, in one of the shadiest swap deals in football history, and one which saw Arthur Melo head in the opposite direction, is one who has accepted his fate and is actively looking for a new club.

Barcelona are so desperate to get rid of Miralem Pjanic that it’s believed he could go to Tottenham for free

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry for the midfielder, and it’s a move that’s likely to appeal to Pjanic given that he knows Spurs’ new sporting director, Fabio Paratici, from their time together at the Bianconeri.

Such is Barca’s desperation to get things moving, Sport suggest they’ll allow Pjanic to go for free, meaning a loss of around €45m once amortisation is taken into account.

