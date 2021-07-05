Approach made: Chelsea “have notified” £50m Arsenal transfer target about interest in signing him

Chelsea have reportedly notified Brighton defender Ben White about their interest in signing him ahead of rivals Arsenal.

This could be a huge blow for the Gunners, who had previously looked in a strong position to get a deal done for White this summer.

MORE: Euro 2020 star is “top goal” for Chelsea this summer

Football Insider have previously reported on Arsenal being confident of getting a deal done, though there was also talk from the Daily Mail about Everton trying to hijack the move for the player valued at around £50million by his club.

White is now being strongly linked as a target for Chelsea as well, with Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast reporting on the Blues’ approach for the England international.

“I now understand that Chelsea have notified the player of their interest in signing him,” Castles said.

“I think that’s significant competition for Arsenal because Chelsea obviously can offer Champions League football, can offer a club based in London in the same way that Arsenal can, but one that should be immediately competitive for the Premier League title, and one that hasn’t had much hesitation about spending aggressively of Ben White’s profile and age range.

“I think on previous podcasts we suggested that once serious offers started to come in for White, it is likely that other clubs would get involved in a competitive bidding process.

“And I think a competitive bidding process is obviously going to be of benefit to Brighton.”

Chelsea could do with signing a new centre-back this summer, with a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva surely needed at Stamford Bridge, while some doubts remain over the consistency of players like Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Arsenal are in an even worse situation in defence, however, and White seems ideal to come in as the partner for Gabriel Magalhaes after the departure of David Luiz and the unconvincing form of players like Rob Holding and Pablo Mari in recent times.