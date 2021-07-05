Wednesday night will see the biggest England match played at home in a quarter of a century.

When England played Germany at Euro 96, Gareth Southgate was the fall guy for the Three Lions having missed the penalty which, ultimately, saw the Germans progress to the final.

Twenty-five years later, Southgate now has a chance as England manager to go one better at Wembley and qualify for the Euro 2020 final against either Spain or Italy.

To do so, he’ll need all of his best players available, and to that end, he’s had a real boost with the news that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka will be fit and available, if selected.

“He [Saka] should be fine,” Southgate was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.

“He will go back into full training with the group on Tuesday and, yes, he should be fine.”

The ‘it’s coming home’ refrain can be heard everywhere you go in the UK at the moment, and if England are able to overcome the semi-final hurdle, support will surely reach fever pitch before Sunday’s showpiece.